NEW DELHI Jan 31 India's economy is expected to grow by between 6.75 and 7.5 percent in the coming fiscal year, the finance ministry will say in its pre-budget Economic Survey on Tuesday, financial newswire Newsrise reported citing sources.

Asia's No.3 economy could face an adverse impact if the oil price exceeds $65 a barrel in 2017/18, Newsrise also reported. The Economic Survey is due out shortly, ahead of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's annual budget on Wednesday.

