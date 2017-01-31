(Corrects GDP growth projection to 7.5 pct from 7.75 pct in headline and first graf)

BENGALURU Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report forecast on Tuesday.

The projection comes a day before the government is due to unveil its budget for the 2017/18 year.

COMMENTS

VARUN KHANDELWAL, MANAGING DIRECTOR, BULLERO CAPITAL, DELHI "Broadly, the economic survey seems to be quite sensible. Assumptions on GDP and inflation are reasonable. On GDP my estimates are about 25 basis points lower. Fiscal deficit will be a moving target due to uncertainty coming in from GST in the next fiscal year.

"Monetary policy will be biased towards moderate easing. I expect cumulative cuts of 25 to 50 basis points this calendar year. Low inflation expectations, recent pass-through of interest rates by banks and a demonetisation driven slowdown - all these factors allow room for rate cuts by the RBI."

SAMRAT DASGUPTA, CEO, ESQUIRE CAPITAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS, MUMBAI

"There is a lot of uncertainty regarding GST and demonetization, and they have highlighted the risks to growth because of global trade tensions and GST collection. So its a balanced survey - it's not very optimistic nor very pessimistic.

"There may be a 25 bps cut (in the upcoming monetary policy review), but it will also depend on what the U.S. does." (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair and Darshana Sankaraman; Compiled by Rafael Nam)