MUMBAI, July 9 India's economy is expected to
grow by up to 5.9 percent in the current fiscal year, the new
government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a report on
Wednesday that called for fiscal consolidation to bring down
inflation.
The economic survey comes a day before Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley delivers his maiden budget.
Below are some analyst views about the report.
R. SIVAKUMAR, HEAD OF FIXED INCOME, AXIS ASSET MANAGEMENT,
MUMBAI
"I think it's reasonable (regarding the GDP growth
estimate). There is some evidence of an industrial growth
pickup, so I don't think they are too far off the estimates.
Over the last few years we have seen the quality of
expenditure deteriorate, i.e. higher amount of subsidies and
lower amount of capex and planned expenditure, as well as the
tax-to-GDP ratio stagnate. We will have to wait until tomorrow
to see what actions are taken on these steps.
They are talking about removing or amending laws, which
allow government interference of markets. These clearly reflect
the new government's pro-business outlook.
From the budget what we expect to see is something where
they adhere to some form of discipline, not make more
announcements which they cannot achieve."
A. PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP,
MUMBAI
"It's definitely reassuring to know that the finance
ministry and RBI are on the same page when it comes to
inflation. They are speaking in one voice about the need for
inflation (CPI) targeting as a key to promoting growth of the
economy,"
RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI
"It is a highly realistic survey in its assessment of
economic stresses and fiscal challenges. Given the unique
political setting of stability that India enjoys today, it is
highly probable that many of its recommendations will actually
get implemented in the budget tomorrow."
NIRAKAR PRADHAN, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, FUTURE GENERALI
INDIA LIFE INSURANCE, MUMBAI
"The focus on fiscal consolidation and inflation shows the
government's focus on the two main risks for the Indian economy.
"Going forward, if monsoon behaves, there will be nothing to
worry about. 2014/15 GDP growth pegged between 5.4 to 5.9
percent is good, as it shows we will break the trend of sub-5
percent growth rate seen over the last 2 years. One should
expect GDP growth to reach about 8 percent in the next 2 years."
