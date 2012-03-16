India will present its budget for the 2012/13 fiscal year at 0530 GMT on Friday, a day after the central bank left interest rates unchanged amid slowing growth, high global oil prices and a burgeoning fiscal deficit. The government is likely to avoid bold reforms, preferring populist measures after a poor showing from the ruling Congress party in recent state elections. To read the stories, please double click on the codes within the brackets: MAIN STORIES India to unveil budget amid slowing growth, political crisis RBI leaves rates on hold, warns on inflation India holds rates; political crisis ahead of budget Government report calls for fiscal consolidation India bucks populist trend to raise railway fares Rail fare row plunges Indian government into new crisis Voters deal heavy blow to India's next Gandhi Savings, investment rate to further slow down: Basu India needs to consider de-controlling diesel-adviser FACTBOXES/HIGHLIGHTS/VIEWS India Inc's expectations from the budget Budget expectations for energy, commodities India's business fear more taxes in budget Highlights on RBI policy Instant View on RBI policy ANALYSIS Politics, oil price hold India budget to baby steps India's central bank stuck in damage control mode Populism may trump reforms in India after state elections BREAKINGVIEWS In India, the biggest surprise would be consistency Rahul Gandhi's drubbing may be boost India needs RELATED STORIES Nomura trims RBI rate cut expectation to 75 bps in 2012 India revises up trade gap estimate as exports struggle India 2011/12 fiscal gap breaches budgeted target INTERVIEW-India likely to raise tax rates in budget Factory growth eases, but keeps healthy pace in Feb-PMI Indian services sector loses some steam in Feb January industrial output posts fastest growth in 7 months Inflation picks up, muddling rate cut picture Economy slumps to weakest growth in 3 years Upstream oil cos to bear 38 pct of subsidy share-source Fin min wants $56/bbl upstream subsidy-sources Full coverage of the budget can also be seen here (Compiled by Aradhana Aravindan in NEW DELHI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)