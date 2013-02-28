India is widely expected to present an austere budget on Thursday for the 2013/14 financial year that begins in April, curbing public spending to rein in a bulging fiscal deficit and stave off a sovereign ratings downgrade. All eyes are on how the finance minister will manage to meet his deficit targets even as the government tries to revive growth in Asia's third-largest economy amid persistent inflation and with federal elections expected next year. Following are stories in the run up to the event. Please double-click on the square brackets. Reuters also has a special India budget page on its website: here MAIN STORIES > Reformist finance minister faces budget moment of truth > India likely to hit fiscal deficit target despite low revenue > HIGHLIGHTS-India unveils economic report a day before budget > Railway budget sets tone for austerity year > India to put investors before voters in election-year budget > As India derivatives demand surges, it is S'pore that benefits > C.bankers fear budget choices give less room for rate cuts > POLL-Indian budget expected to woo foreign investors > EXCLUSIVE-India's 2013/14 budget to be most austere in years > EXCLUSIVE-Defence and welfare spending to be slashed > FACTBOX-Expectations from India's 2013/14 budget > BREAKINGVIEWS-Budget must ease credit crunch > India poised to issue bank licences to corporate players > India plans $880 mln of share sales in March - sources > Investment malaise thwarting quick economic rebound > Govt cracks down on taxation of transfers within foreign firms GROWTH WORRIES > PREVIEW-GDP growth expected to have slowed further in Dec qtr > Economy recovery hopes dashed as output unexpectedly shrinks > India reckons 2012/13 economic slowdown worse than expected > Govt raises $2.15 bln from NTPC share sale > Budget may target $7.4 bln from stake sales - finmin source > India cuts rates after 9-month wait, RBI stays cautious > BREAKINGVIEWS-Rate cuts won't revive India's stalled growth > Despite concerns, India soon to let corporates into banking > Banks' credit growth drags but may improve by March INFLATION, DEFICITS > Inflation slows to more than 3-year low in January > India posts $20 bln Jan trade deficit; imports hit record high > Cbank chief warns on record current account gap > Domestic thrust key to lowering India's c/a deficit - Moody's > Sliding gold prices dampen India's firepower on imports > India may have to cut price to save airwave auction > Govt needs 200-bln-rupee top-up for food subsidies > Onion prices stir up trouble in election year (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)