India unveiled higher-than-expected spending for fiscal 2013/14 on Thursday,
aiming to fund it with higher revenues - including new taxes on the rich and
large companies - in a budget aimed at reviving growth amid the country's worst
slowdown in a decade.
Total budget expenditure will rise by an unexpectedly high 16 percent in the
fiscal year that begins on April 1 to 16.65 trillion rupees ($309 billion), even
as the fiscal deficit for the current year will fall to 5.2 percent of gross
domestic product, besting a revised target of 5.3 percent.
Next year's deficit will be 4.8 percent of GDP, the finance minister, in
line with expectations. Net market borrowing of 4.84 trillion rupees in 2013/14
met investor hopes that the figure would not top 5 trillion rupees, but the
gross figure exceeded expectations.
(Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)