(Adds bankruptcy code, GST details, comments from executives)
By Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI Feb 28 Indian businesses, recovering
from years of sluggish growth, welcomed budget plans on Saturday
that will cut the corporate tax rate and introduce a single
national goods and services tax (GST) to replace a complex array
of local duties.
Executives said measures announced by Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley in the budget for the coming fiscal year should help
rekindle growth, though questions remained over the ultimate
impact of a raft of tax changes.
In his first full-year budget since Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's election victory last May, Jaitley stopped short of a
radical overhaul, but announced a raft of steps to encourage
India's $2 trillion economy to take off.
"Big bang budget announcements are good for newspaper and TV
headlines, but corporates really want ease of doing business,
policy consistency and a clear vision," Areef Patel, executive
vice-chairman of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd, said.
"The direction is very clear."
As part of the budget proposals, Jaitley said he would cut
corporate tax to 25 percent over four years from a 30 percent
rate that he said made India's industry "uncompetitive".
Effective collection is just 23 percent.
"We lose out on both counts, i.e. we are considered as
having a high corporate tax regime but we do not get that tax
due to excessive exemptions," Jaitley said.
India's corporate tax of 33.99 percent, which includes
various surcharges over the base rate, was higher than Asia's
average corporate tax rate of 21.91 percent in 2014, according
to consultants KPMG.
REVIVING GROWTH
Some executives said the budget lacked proposals to get
Indian consumers spending, a lack of which has weighed on
retailers and carmakers.
"We were expecting a strong impetus towards domestic demand
creation that can lead to growth of Indian manufacturing
sector," said Kishore Biyani, chairman of Future Group, one of
India's biggest retailers.
"Leaving the (individual) income tax slabs and rates
unchanged is going to leave less money in the hands of the
common man to spend on domestically produced goods and
services."
But businesses welcomed the expected introduction of GST by
April 1, 2016. Indian companies have long argued for GST, saying
it simplifies business planning and improves the collection of
tax.
"GST... will go a long way in streamlining tax
administration and result in higher tax collection for center
and states," said Sunil Duggal, chief executive officer of
consumer goods maker Dabur India Ltd.
Jaitley also promised a "comprehensive bankruptcy code of
global standards" in the next fiscal year, a relief to creditors
and an important step if India is to lower a cost of capital
that is among the highest in Asia.
(Additional reporting by Mumbai Newsroom; Editing by Clara
Ferreira Marques and Louise Heavens)