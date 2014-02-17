NEW DELHI Feb 17 India aims to raise 389.54
billion rupees ($6.27 billion) in revenue from the telecoms
sector, including proceeds from airwave auctions, during the
next fiscal year beginning April 1, the government said in its
interim budget on Monday.
The government has plans to sell airwaves in three bands
during the next fiscal year, it said in the budget, an interim
exercise ahead of the election due by May.
That would follow a $10 billion airwave auction this month,
from which the government will get at least $3 billion in this
fiscal year ending March 31, far higher than its $1.8 billion
target.
The 2014/15 revenue target of the government also includes
the recurring annual fees paid by telecommunication carriers and
a one-time fee levied on airwaves that is still under dispute.
The government will be able to meet its 408.47 billion-rupee
telecoms revenue target for this fiscal year, thanks to
higher-than-expected bids in the airwave auction offsetting the
revenue loss from the disputed one-time fee that was not
collected.
Separately, the government announced a new tax structure for
mobile phones that would effectively cut sharply the
factory-gate duty on mobile phones that are manufactured
locally. Most of the more than 200 million phones sold annually
in India are imported from overseas.
($1 = 62.0900 rupees)
