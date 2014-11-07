Nasdaq tops 6,000 as earnings boost Wall St.; U.S. tax code eyed
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
NEW DELHI A SpiceJet plane crashed into a stray buffalo during take-off from Surat although no passengers or crew were hurt, the plane's operator said on Friday.
The airline was forced to ground the Boeing 737 which suffered "substantial damages", it said.
SpiceJet said the buffalo, which was killed in the accident on Thursday evening, was "essentially invisible" against a dark background. Passengers on the Delhi-bound aircraft were transferred on to another plane, SpiceJet said.
"Stray animals are a growing menace in some airports," SpiceJet said in a statement.
"This incident has affected our regular operations and hence SpiceJet flights from Surat will now be suspended after this incident."
Poorly maintained fences at some Indian airports mean animals can stray onto runways.
India's IDFC Bank Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in interest income and a drop in provisions for bad loans.