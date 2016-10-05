NEW DELHI/BENGALURU Oct 5 A five-storey building in India's technology hub of Bengaluru collapsed on Wednesday but no casualties have been reported so far even as attempts to rescue those trapped under the rubble continue, a police inspector said.

The building, that was under construction, is situated in the city's Bellandur neighbourhood which is home to many upscale apartment blocks and offices of technology companies.

The area, which surrounds a lake of the same name, has seen a construction boom in recent years.

Four people have been pulled out from under the debris and rescue attempts by the fire brigade are ongoing, the inspector said, adding that the police is yet to ascertain how many people are still trapped. (Reporting by Aditi Shah in New Delhi and Robin Paxton in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)