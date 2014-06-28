NEW DELHI, June 28 A decades-old building
collapsed in New Delhi on Saturday killing five children and two
women, police said, highlighting the need to monitor
construction across India where such incidents are commonplace.
The four-storey building with 14 occupants, constructed
nearly 50 years ago, collapsed around 9 a.m. local time, a
police spokesman said. Two people are still trapped in the
debris and rescuers were working to free them, he added.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma told reporters an
investigation into the cause of the collapse had been launched.
"Building collapse in Delhi brings forth need to adhere to
safety requirements," tweeted Vijay Goel, a lawmaker from the
ruling Bharatiya Janata Party that controls the Municipal
Corporation of Delhi.
Numerous building accidents in India's large cities have
killed about 100 people in the past year, according to local
media reports. The worst toll in recent months was more than 50
in the financial capital of Mumbai last September.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das; Editing by Tom Heneghan)