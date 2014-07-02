CHENNAI, India, July 2 The death toll in a
collapsed building in the south Indian city of Chennai has risen
to 47, the latest disaster to highlight poor safety standards in
India's booming construction industry.
The 11-storey building under construction in southern Tamil
Nadu state came down late on Saturday following heavy rains. It
was not clear how many people were in the building at that time.
The number of people rescued alive had now risen to 27,
senior police officer Karuna Sagar told Reuters, as search
operations continued. Six people including construction company
managers and engineers have been arrested in connection with the
collapse, Sagar said.
Lax and poorly enforced construction standards amid booming
demand for housing have resulted in frequent and deadly
collapses across India.
Many of those killed are poor migrants who find themselves
living or working in illegally and hastily constructed buildings
in or near major cities that offer rock-bottom rents.
Earlier on Saturday ten people including five children were
killed in the capital New Delhi after a 50-year-old apartment
block with 14 occupants collapsed. More than 50 people were
killed when an apartment block collapsed in Mumbai in September.
(Reporting by Sriram Srinivasan in CHENNAI; Writing by Tommy
Wilkes; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)