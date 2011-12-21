MUMBAI Dec 21 India's Amrit Banaspati
Company (ABCL) said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell
its edible oil business to the Indian unit of U.S. agricultural
commodity trader Bunge for 2.21 billion rupees ($42
million) on a slump sale basis.
Amrit Banaspati also said Bunge India Pvt Ltd will pay 470
million rupees to its founders as non-compete fee, while a brand
owned by a group firm Amrit Corp and licensed to ABCL,
will also be sold to Bunge for 1.04 billion rupees.
ABCL has sought shareholder's nod for its sale transaction
with Bunge India via postal ballot, it said.
The ABCL shares closed 6.5 percent higher and Amrit Corp
closed 18.5 percent higher on low volumes in a strong Mumbai
market that was up 3.4 percent.
($1 = 52.55 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Harish Nambiar)