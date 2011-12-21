MUMBAI Amrit Banaspati Company said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its edible oil business to the Indian unit of U.S. agricultural commodity trader Bunge for 2.21 billion rupees on a slump sale basis.

Amrit Banaspati also said Bunge India Pvt Ltd will pay 470 million rupees to its founders as non-compete fee, while a brand owned by a group firm Amrit Corp and licensed to ABCL, will also be sold to Bunge for 1.04 billion rupees.

ABCL has sought shareholder's nod for its sale transaction with Bunge India via postal ballot, it said.

The ABCL shares closed 6.5 percent higher and Amrit Corp closed 18.5 percent higher on low volumes in a strong Mumbai market that was up 3.4 percent.

(Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Harish Nambiar)