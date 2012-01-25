NEW DELHI Jan 25 A government bus driver
sped through the streets of the Indian city of Pune on Wednesday
smashing his empty bus into dozens of vehicles, killing nine
people and injuring 27, police said.
"He just went berserk," city police commissioner Meeran
Borwanker told reporters.
"On the way, he went on ramming whatever vehicles were
plying the road," she said, adding that pedestrians pushed
children out of the way of the bus to protect them.
"He was in such a dangerous kind of mood," she said.
Police were interrogating driver Santosh Mane to try to
determine what sparked the deadly rampage and were likely to
charge him with murder, a senior police officer in Pune told
Reuters by telephone.
The driver was not drunk, said the officer, who declined to
be identified.
Police chased the bus during the morning rush-hour chaos,
firing shots at its tyres in an attempt to stop it.
Mane drove for more than 20 km (12 miles), mostly on the
wrong side of the road, before being brought to a halt, the
police officer said.
A college student, Sharif Ibrahim Kutty, eventually managed
to climb on board the bus after Mane lost control and
overpowered him, according to the news channel NDTV.
"I saw a bus approach a woman and a young child and it just
crushed her and then kept going, dragging her with it," NDTV
quoted Sharif as saying on its website.
"I got on my bike and I started chasing him. The police
fired three rounds, but in vain. At a particular stage near a
theatre, he lost control of the bus."
