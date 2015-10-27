China April exports, imports rise less than expected
Beijing China's exports and imports rose in April but missed analysts' expectations, as domestic and foreign demand faltered and commodity prices fell.
MUMBAI India's business confidence rose only slightly in October, despite a bigger-than-expected rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as worries about weak demand continues to impact sentiment, a private survey showed on Tuesday.
The MNI India Business Sentiment Indicator rose to 62.3 in October from a more than a 1-1/2 year low of 61.4 in September, according to MNI Indicators, which is part of Deutsche Borse Group.
MNI said manufacturing and construction companies had reported a rise in sentiment, but noted confidence among service sector companies fell for a fourth consecutive month despite the Reserve Bank of India's rate cut on Sept. 29.
"While sentiment rose in October it was less than expected given the greater than forecast 50 basis point cut in rates, with respondents more concerned about the general malaise in the economy and subdued demand globally," MNI said in a statement.
"Moreover, this month's result was even more disappointing given that this is a festival period when usually there is more business and purchase activity."
(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Anand Basu)
Beijing China's exports and imports rose in April but missed analysts' expectations, as domestic and foreign demand faltered and commodity prices fell.
SINGAPORE Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has held preliminary discussions with Saudi Aramco on downstream investments in India including the mega refinery-petrochemical project in the country's west coast, IOC's chairman said on Monday.