BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
NEW DELHI, June 29 India's cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to revise up salaries and pensions for government employees, an official, privy to the decision, told reporters.
The official declined to be named or identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
The move is estimated to benefit nearly 10 million government employees.
Details were not immediately available ahead of a government briefing later. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Malini Menon)
* March quarter net loss 16.5 million rupees versus profit 101.1 million rupees year ago