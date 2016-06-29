NEW DELHI, June 29 India's cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to revise up salaries and pensions for government employees, an official, privy to the decision, told reporters.

The official declined to be named or identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The move is estimated to benefit nearly 10 million government employees.

Details were not immediately available ahead of a government briefing later. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Malini Menon)