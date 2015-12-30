NEW DELHI Dec 30 After a drubbing in a state
poll in November, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to
overhaul his cabinet to weed out underperformers and improve his
government's image. Problem is, several sources said, he can't
find the right replacements.
As New Delhi buzzes with speculation about changes in
several ministries, senior members of the ruling Bharatiya
Janata Party (BJP) and a close aide to Modi said some changes
could come early next year but the talent pool was too shallow
to engineer a major revamp.
Pressure is mounting on Modi to revive his party's fortunes.
Nearly two years after he swept to power on a promise of jobs
and growth, the shine is coming off - reforms to revive
investment have withered and the economy is stuttering. Rural
distress has grown after two successive droughts.
"The challenge is to identify the right candidates who can
deliver fast-paced reforms and policies in their work sphere,"
the prime minister's aide said.
Articulate and suave, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been
considered for the defence portfolio, another high-profile role
that is crucial to Modi's geopolitical ambitions and plans to
boost Indian industry. But there was no one to take Jaitley's
place in finance, the sources said.
A spokesman for Modi declined to comment.
An official in Jaitley's office said they didn't have any
knowledge of a possible reshuffle.
Modi tends to keep such decisions close to his chest, and
the sources said the final decision lay with the prime minister.
They added that he has yet to make up his mind on the changes,
and that nothing has been confirmed.
Another close aide to the prime minister dismissed talk of a
reshuffle as speculation, saying it had no basis.
DEARTH OF TALENT
The problem with the government's search for talent is that
Modi's Hindu nationalist administration is loath to tap people
who are associated with other ideologies, such as liberals or
the left.
At the same time, the right-wing intelligentsia has not
developed after decades of rule by the centrist Congress party,
under which liberal institutions flourished.
"Compared to the Congress, we have a smaller talent pool and
less exposure, but it's only a matter of time that we expand our
base," BJP vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said.
He said Modi has "embarked on the process of fine-tuning the
government machinery and also send a concrete signal that
inefficiency will be checked."
BJP's defeat in Bihar state polls earlier this year led to
calls from within the party and the Hindu group that is its
ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), to
remove ministers and party officials who failed to deliver.
Although a general election is not due until 2019, the
government's fortunes will depend on upcoming provincial polls,
including an election in bellwether Uttar Pradesh state in 2017.
Top RSS and BJP leaders are expected to meet in New Delhi in
the second week of January, where these issues are likely to be
discussed.
A revamp is also expected to send the message that Modi will
not tolerate remarks by ministers that fan intolerance against
India's non-Hindu minorities.
Junior ministers Giriraj Singh and Niranjan Jyoti could be
removed after they made public remarks construed as
anti-minority, the sources said. Singh's and Jyoti's offices
said they have no information about Modi's reshuffle plans.
Some ministers are also looking for a change. Foreign
Minister Sushma Swaraj has asked to be moved to a portfolio with
a more domestic focus, the sources said.
Swaraj's office said they will not comment about her plans.
Road transport minister Nitin Gadkari was offered additional
charge of the agriculture ministry, but he declined saying he
already had too big a job, the sources said.
A source in Gadkari's office declined to comment, calling it
a "hypothetical question."
Modi is looking to the RSS and may go further afield in
southern and northeastern states to find new, lesser-known faces
to bring to his government, his aide said. That would also give
his cabinet a more pan-India feel, the aide said.
