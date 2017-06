Praful Patel smiles during a visit to the newly constructed Terminal 3 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi July 2, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

NEW DELHI The cabinet approved a proposal on Thursday to sell a 10 percent stake in the state-run NMDC Ltd via a share sale, Heavy Industries Minister Praful Patel told reporters.

The government is looking to raise 300 billion rupees selling shares in state-run firms to fund a fiscal gap that is threatening to hit 6 percent of GDP this fiscal year, which ends in March 2013.

(Reporting by Nigam Prusty; editing by Matthias Williams)