BRIEF-Lupin receives U.S. FDA approval for generic Roxicodone tablets
NEW DELHI Nov 16 India's cabinet has approved foreign direct investment of up to 26 percent in the pension sector, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.
The limit will be part of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority bill that will be considered by parliament in the winter session which starts next week.
A parliament nod is needed to enact this into law. (Reporting by C.K.Nayak)
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.2735 percent versus 6.2735 percent last week