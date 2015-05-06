China stocks down on softer-than-expected PMI surveys, regulation worries
SHANGHAI, May 2 China stocks fell on the first trading day in May, with investors kept at bay by worries over tighter regulation and weaker-than-expected economic indicators.
NEW DELHI May 6 India's federal cabinet on Wednesday relaxed rules to allow foreign funds to invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs), a move designed to revive the country's capital-starved property sector.
New Delhi introduced REITs last year to pool in capital from overseas and help developers reduce their debt.
But provisions in the country's Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) have, thus far, prevented actual investment flows.
The FEMA governs cross-border transactions.
"The approval is expected to enable foreign investment inflows into the completed rent-yielding real estate projects, which is, as of now, prohibited," the government said in a statement. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by John Stonestreet)
