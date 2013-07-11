NEW DELHI, July 11 India's cabinet has approved planned stake sales in state-run India Tourism Development Corp Ltd and State Trading Corp of India Ltd, a government minister said on Thursday.

The cabinet also approved setting up of a new regulatory body for the aviation sector to replace the current regulator, information and broadcasting minister Manish Tewari told reporters.

