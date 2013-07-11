India's industrial output falls unexpectedly in February
NEW DELHI India's industrial output unexpectedly fell 1.2 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.
NEW DELHI India's cabinet has approved planned stake sales in state-run India Tourism Development Corp Ltd (ITDC.BO) and State Trading Corp of India Ltd (STCI.NS), a government minister said on Thursday.
The cabinet also approved setting up of a new regulatory body for the aviation sector to replace the current regulator, information and broadcasting minister Manish Tewari told reporters.
(Reporting by C.K. Nayak; Editing by Sunil Nair)
NEW DELHI India's industrial output unexpectedly fell 1.2 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.
NEW DELHI India will launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as planned on July 1 to boost economic growth and state revenues, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday, despite calls from some businesses for a delay.