NEW DELHI Dec 19 India's cabinet has approved a
scheme of interest free loans to sugar mills, Food Minister K.V.
Thomas said on Thursday, as part of a bail-out package to
beleaguered mills.
Under the approved scheme, banks will provide interest free
loans to help mills to clear cane dues to growers.
Cane crushing in the world's second biggest producer after
Brazil started a month behind schedule as result of decline in
sugar prices and rising cane rates. The delay has halved the
country's sugar output so far.
India started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with
carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to
produce 25 million tonnes this year, larger than demand of 23
million tonnes.
(Reporting by Nigam Prustry; Editing by Ratnajyoti Dutta)