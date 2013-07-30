MUMBAI, July 30 Indian Banks' Association Chairman K.R. Kamath has told the central bank that maintaining daily cash reserve ratio at 99 percent of mandated level becomes operationally difficult, he told reporters at the post-policy conference on Tuesday.

Currently the cash reserve ratio (CRR) stands at 4 percent.

The central bank has taken steps earlier this month to squeeze rupee liquidity in the banking system to support a weakening rupee.

Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of India left interest rates unchanged but said it would roll back recent liquidity tightening measures when stability returns to the currency market, enabling it to resume supporting growth. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Anand Basu)