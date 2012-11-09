US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI, Nov 9 * India cbank says receives 126 bids for 68.57 bln rupees at 2041 bond auction * Accepts 67 bids for 30 bln rupees at 2041 bond auction * Partial allotment of 4.4 pct on sole bid at 2041 bond auction * For more on auction results, see:
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)