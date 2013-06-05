BRIEF-Panacea Biotec launches vaccine, Easysix, for 6 preventable diseases
* Says introduces fully liquid hexavalent combination vaccine easysixtm for six preventable diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.3521 pct vs 7.3105 pct last week * Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 7.3169 pct vs 7.2954 pct two week ago * India sells 70 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.20 rupees - RBI * India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.48 rupees - RBI * For more details on the auction, see
* Says introduces fully liquid hexavalent combination vaccine easysixtm for six preventable diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On reconsideration, it has been decided that all agency banks' branches need not be opened on April 1, 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2nu1lR6
SHANGHAI, March 29 China stocks slid on Wednesday, posting losses for the third day in a row amid concerns over liquidity and tighter polices as the money market saw a net drain for a fourth consecutive day after the central bank skipped open market operations.