* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.3521 pct vs 7.3105 pct last week * Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 7.3169 pct vs 7.2954 pct two week ago * India sells 70 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.20 rupees - RBI * India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.48 rupees - RBI * For more details on the auction, see