US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after govt shutdown averted
* Futures up: Dow 40 pts, S&P 5.75 pts, Nasdaq 17.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
MUMBAI, April 25 India's current account deficit is expected to be less than $35 billion in the fiscal year that ended in March, said Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram, who also heads the finance ministry's department of economic affairs.
India's current account deficit was $88 billion in the fiscal year 2012/13. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)
* Futures up: Dow 40 pts, S&P 5.75 pts, Nasdaq 17.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
SRINAGAR, India, May 1 Pakistani soldiers killed two members of an Indian army patrol on the de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region on Monday and then mutilated their bodies, the Indian army said, vowing to exact revenge.