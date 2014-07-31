(Adds Cadila statement, updates share move)
By Abhishek Vishnoi and Zeba Siddiqui
MUMBAI, July 31 India's Cadila Healthcare Ltd
is responding to certain observations the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration (FDA) made after conducting a "product
specific" inspection of its Moraiya manufacturing plant, a
company spokeswoman said on Thursday.
Sources with direct knowledge told Reuters earlier that the
FDA expressed concerns over the manufacturing process of at
least one product at Cadila's Moraiya facility in the western
Indian state of Gujarat.
"This was a product specific review and the inspection was
limited to the review of documents for filed ANDA before its
approval and the observations are being responded to," the
Cadila spokeswoman said in a statement.
ANDA is an application drugmakers file with the FDA seeking
approval to launch a new generic drug.
There is no business impact from the FDA action and Cadila
has not received any observations on the standard manufacturing
practices at the Moraiya plant, the spokeswoman said.
She did not immediately respond to a request seeking details
on the inspection.
The FDA communicated its concern to Cadila in a Form 483,
the company spokeswoman said. A Form 483 is a letter the agency
issues after completing an inspection to outline conditions that
the FDA believes violate standard regulations.
Once a Form 483 is issued by the FDA, the company has 15
days to respond before the FDA takes further action.
Cadila, among India's top 10 drugmakers, has one of the
largest pipelines of 158 generic drugs awaiting approval from
the FDA, according to company filings.
Cadila's shares dropped as much as 10.5 percent on Thursday.
The stock ended down 4.5 percent at 1,116.15 rupees, while the
main market index fell 0.9 percent.
Separately, Citigroup on Thursday downgraded Cadila's stock
to "sell" from "buy", saying the company's valuations have moved
well ahead of its fundamentals. Indian brokerage IDBI Capital
also cut its rating on Cadila stock to "accumulate" from "buy".
(Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Matt Driskill)