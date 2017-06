MUMBAI, Sept 25 Shares in Cairn India fell over 2 percent in pre-open trade on Tuesday after Cairn Energy was set to sell an 8 percent stake in its former unit for up to $940 million, in the second such deal in three months.

Cairn Energy held 18.3 percent of Cairn India as of end-June, stock exchange data showed. After its latest share offering, its stake will fall to about 10 percent.

Cairn India shares were down 2.8 percent as of 0354 GMT. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)