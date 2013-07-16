MUMBAI, July 16 Indian overnight cash rates jumped to three-and-a-half-month highs on Tuesday morning after the central bank unexpectedly moved to curb the rupee liquidity in the banking system and limited access to funds from the central bank.

At 9:25 a.m. (0355 GMT), the overnight cash rate was at 9.10/9.20 percent, after hitting 9.25 percent, its highest since March 28 and sharply above its Monday close of 7.15/7.25 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India announced measures late on Monday to curb the rupee's decline by tightening liquidity and making it costlier for banks to access funds from the central bank. (Reporting by Mumbai Markets Desk; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)