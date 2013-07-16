MUMBAI, July 16 Indian overnight cash rates
jumped to three-and-a-half-month highs on Tuesday morning after
the central bank unexpectedly moved to curb the rupee liquidity
in the banking system and limited access to funds from the
central bank.
At 9:25 a.m. (0355 GMT), the overnight cash rate
was at 9.10/9.20 percent, after hitting 9.25 percent, its
highest since March 28 and sharply above its Monday close of
7.15/7.25 percent.
The Reserve Bank of India announced measures late on Monday
to curb the rupee's decline by tightening liquidity and making
it costlier for banks to access funds from the central bank.
