MUMBAI, March 28 India's five-day call rate touched 15 percent on Thursday, matching the high touched on March 30, 2012, due to a shortage of funds as most banks were unwilling to lend on the last day of the fiscal year, according to dealers.

Banks typically want to preserve their capital on the last day of the fiscal year to show a strong capital adequacy ratio, and thus avoid lending in call markets, causing the interbank cash rate to spike in the last trading day of the fiscal year.

The collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) rate was also high at 13 percent, indicating the tightness in funds.

A holiday-shortened week, with markets closed on Wednesday and Friday, aggravated the tight cash condition in the banking system.

The Reserve Bank of India has offered to hold an additional repo auction between 1115 and 1145 GMT on Thursday, but those banks that do not have surplus government bonds to borrow against the RBI's liquidity window will have to go through the call market. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)