MUMBAI, March 28 India's five-day call rate
touched 15 percent on Thursday, matching the high
touched on March 30, 2012, due to a shortage of funds as most
banks were unwilling to lend on the last day of the fiscal year,
according to dealers.
Banks typically want to preserve their capital on the last
day of the fiscal year to show a strong capital adequacy ratio,
and thus avoid lending in call markets, causing the interbank
cash rate to spike in the last trading day of the fiscal year.
The collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO)
rate was also high at 13 percent, indicating the tightness in
funds.
A holiday-shortened week, with markets closed on Wednesday
and Friday, aggravated the tight cash condition in the banking
system.
The Reserve Bank of India has offered to hold an additional
repo auction between 1115 and 1145 GMT on Thursday, but those
banks that do not have surplus government bonds to borrow
against the RBI's liquidity window will have to go through the
call market.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)