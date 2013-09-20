MUMBAI, Sept 20 India's three-day cash rate dropped sharply to a one-and-half month low in afternoon trade on Friday, following the central bank's decision to lower the emergency funding rate for banks by 75 basis points to 9.50 percent.

The three-day cash rate trading at 9.50/9.60 percent, its lowest since Aug. 8 and sharply below the day's high of 10.35 percent. Rates had closed at 10.05/10.15 percent on Thursday.

The central bank raised its key lending rate or the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent while lowering its emergency funding rate for banks by 75 basis points to 9.50 percent, effective from the fortnight starting Sept. 21. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)