India's inter-bank call rate ended higher at 8.30/8.35 percent on Tuesday, from its previous close of 8.10/15, as central bank intervention in currency markets sparked some worries over rupee liquidity. The Reserve Bank of India's stepped in with $400-500 million worth of dollar sales early in the session after the rupee fell to as low as 54.15 to the dollar and threatened to touch a record low of 54.30 hit on December. However, the central bank is stepping in with bond purchases via open market operations, soothing some of these concerns. It announced on Monday it would purchase up to 120 billion rupees in debt on Friday, its second such action in as many weeks. Repo borrowing also fell to 844.60 billion rupees on Tuesday, after staying above 1 trillion rupees in the last six sessions. Volume in the call money market was 174.94 billion rupees, compared with 208.60 billion rupees at its previous close, while the weighted average rate was 8.29 percent versus 8.30 percent previously. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market rose to 510.99 billion rupees versus 461.39 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 8.05 percent from 7.51 percent. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 146.42 billion at a weighted average rate of 8.03 percent. ($1 = 53.8450 Indian rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com /; archana.narayanan.reuters.com@reuters.net)