India's inter-bank call rate fell sharply to 7.80/7.85 percent on Wednesday, from its previous close of 8.30/35 as demand for funds eased, with most banks sufficiently covered for their fortnightly reserve needs. Repo borrowing was at 914 billion rupees ($16.99 billion), below the 1-trillion-rupee level for the second straight day. The rupee hit an all-time low, keeping the market cautious on expectations the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would intervene further to shore up the battered currency, which could pressure liquidity, said traders. The central bank has been intermittently buying bonds via open market operations to ease tight liquidity conditions. The RBI said late on Monday it will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.23 billion) of government bonds on Friday. Volume in the call money market was 162.55 billion rupees, compared with 196.38 billion rupees at its previous close, while the weighted average rate was 8.18 percent versus 8.26 percent previously. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market rose to 469.57 billion rupees versus 511 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 7.63 percent from 8.05 percent. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 163.26 billion at a weighted average rate of 8.02 percent. ($1 = 53.8050 Indian rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com /; archana.narayanan.reuters.com@reuters.net)