India's inter-bank call rate fell sharply to 7.80/7.85
percent on Wednesday, from its previous close of 8.30/35 as
demand for funds eased, with most banks sufficiently covered for
their fortnightly reserve needs.
Repo borrowing was at 914 billion rupees ($16.99 billion),
below the 1-trillion-rupee level for the second straight day.
The rupee hit an all-time low, keeping the market cautious
on expectations the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would intervene
further to shore up the battered currency, which could pressure
liquidity, said traders.
The central bank has been intermittently buying bonds via
open market operations to ease tight liquidity conditions.
The RBI said late on Monday it will buy up to 120 billion
rupees ($2.23 billion) of government bonds on Friday.
Volume in the call money market was 162.55 billion rupees,
compared with 196.38 billion rupees at its previous close, while
the weighted average rate was 8.18 percent versus 8.26 percent
previously.
Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market rose to 469.57 billion rupees versus
511 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 7.63
percent from 8.05 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 163.26 billion at
a weighted average rate of 8.02 percent.
($1 = 53.8050 Indian rupees)
