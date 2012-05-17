India's inter-bank call rate ended at 8.15/8.20
percent, higher than Wednesday's close of 7.80/85, as demand for
funds inched up a day before banks report their reserve
requirements.
The liquidity outlook remains mixed. Repo borrowings have
fallen below 1 trillion rupees levels for the third straight
session on Thursday.
However, the drop in the rupee to record lows against the
dollar is leading the Reserve Bank of India to step in with
dollar sales to defend the currency.
At least the central bank is offsetting its action via open
market operations, with its second such bond purchase in as many
weeks due on Friday.
Volume in the call money market was 129.25 billion rupees,
compared with 185.33 billion rupees at its previous close, while
the weighted average rate was unchanged at 8.17 percent.
Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market fell to 443 billion rupees versus
469.6 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 7.72
percent from 7.63 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 178.13 billion at
a weighted average rate of 7.97 percent.
($1 = 54.4875 Indian rupees)
