India's inter-bank call rate ended at 8.15/8.20 percent, higher than Wednesday's close of 7.80/85, as demand for funds inched up a day before banks report their reserve requirements. The liquidity outlook remains mixed. Repo borrowings have fallen below 1 trillion rupees levels for the third straight session on Thursday. However, the drop in the rupee to record lows against the dollar is leading the Reserve Bank of India to step in with dollar sales to defend the currency. At least the central bank is offsetting its action via open market operations, with its second such bond purchase in as many weeks due on Friday. Volume in the call money market was 129.25 billion rupees, compared with 185.33 billion rupees at its previous close, while the weighted average rate was unchanged at 8.17 percent. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market fell to 443 billion rupees versus 469.6 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 7.72 percent from 7.63 percent. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 178.13 billion at a weighted average rate of 7.97 percent. ($1 = 54.4875 Indian rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)