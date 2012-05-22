(Updates to reflect RBI's OMO announcement)
MUMBAI, May 22 India's overnight cash rate
ended at 8.25/8.30 percent on Tuesday, higher than the
previous close of 8.20/25, as demand for funds rose at the start
of a new two-week reporting cycle.
Liquidity conditions remained tight, with banks' repo
borrowings from the Reserve Bank of India easing only marginally
to 952.90 billion rupees from 1.04 trillion rupees on Monday,
well about the central bank comfort zone.
The falls in the rupee to record lows are sparking
hopes for more bond purchases via open market operations, as the
central bank would need to offset the impact on rupee liquidity
from its dollar sales.
The RBI said after the markets' close it would buy up to 120
billion rupees of government bonds on Friday, marking its third
consecutive weekly purchase.
"OMO will infuse liquidity in the coming week and will keep
a lid on the rate curve, including the call rate to some
extent," a rate trader at a foreign bank said.
Volume in the call money market was lower at 210.50 billion
rupees, compared with 271.46 billion rupees on Monday, while the
weighted average rate was unchanged at 8.24 percent.
Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market rose to 408.54 billion rupees versus
362.36 billion rupees on Tuesday, with the weighted average rate
unmoved at 7.97 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 147.17 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.07 percent.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)