March 30 India's four-day cash rate surged to a nearly three-and-a-half year high, according to Thomson Reuters data, as banks scrambled to cover reserve needs to prop up their balance sheets a day before the financial year draws to a close.

The four-day cash rate was at 15.00/15.05 percent, highest since Oct. 31, 2008, and sharply higher than Thursday's close of 9.95/10.00 percent for one-day loans. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)