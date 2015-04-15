Turkey's Erdogan says wants India trade volume up at $10 billion per year
ISTANBUL Turkey's $6.5 billion annual trade volume with India is "not enough" and should be boosted, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.
OTTAWA Canada's Cameco Corp (CCO.TO) has signed a C$350 million ($280 million) five-year deal to supply uranium fuel to Indian nuclear reactors, the Canadian government announced on Wednesday.
The agreement was announced on the second day of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to Canada.
($1=$1.25 Canada)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ISTANBUL Turkey's $6.5 billion annual trade volume with India is "not enough" and should be boosted, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.