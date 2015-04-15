India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets onlookers after arriving at the Ottawa International Airport April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA Canada's Cameco Corp (CCO.TO) has signed a C$350 million ($280 million) five-year deal to supply uranium fuel to Indian nuclear reactors, the Canadian government announced on Wednesday.

The agreement was announced on the second day of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to Canada.

($1=$1.25 Canada)

