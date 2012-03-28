By Tan Ee Lyn
HONG KONG, March 28
HONG KONG, March 28 Cancer is killing younger
people in India and affecting far more poor and less-educated
villagers than wealthier, better-educated urban people,
researchers reported on Wednesday.
"Cancer appears earlier (in India) than say in China or the
U.S., so it's a disease of the young," said the lead author of
the paper, Professor Prahbat Jha at the Centre for Global Health
Research at the University of Toronto in Canada.
Jha said this could be because of India's younger population
and the long-standing use of tobacco, which is the main cause of
cancer in the country and responsible for 40 percent of cancers
in men and 20 percent in women.
In men, the top three cancer killers were oral, stomach and
lung cancer, while in women, they were cervical, stomach and
breast cancer.
"The males have been smoking for a very long time, even
longer than the Chinese and the patterns of diseases that come
from prolonged smoking can occur in a population even at a
younger ages," Jha told Reuters in a telephone interview.
According to The Tobacco Atlas, 26.2 percent of males in
India use tobacco, either smoking or chewing it, or both. For
females, 3.6 percent use tobacco and most of them chew it.
Chewing tobacco has long been linked to oral cancer, and
this study found that the number of oral cancers was twice that
of lung cancer in India.
Jha said the most important message from the study, which
was published in The Lancet, is for India's government to
increase tobacco taxes and prices substantially - which studies
have shown to be the single most effective measure to reduce
smoking.
"Higher tobacco taxes are as close to an effective
anti-cancer vaccine as you can get," Jha said, although he noted
that the government's budget on March 16 failed to raise tobacco
taxes or prices.
The study also found that cancer rates varied significantly
between different states in the country and between villagers
and city-dwellers.
"Cancer death rates were two-fold higher in the least
educated than the most educated, and (the differences) were
similar between urban and rural areas. We used to think that
cancer is a luxury of the rich, it is a suffering of the poor,"
Jha said.
Possible explanations were that tobacco use was higher among
the less educated and that richer Indians tended to seek
treatment earlier.
The authors called for better health services and vaccines
that can protect people against certain cancers. They predicted
that if vaccines against infection by the human papillomavirus
(HPV) were available for girls and women in India, deaths from
cervical cancer would be reduced from 33,000 to 7,000.
HPV is one of the most important risk factors for cervical
cancer.
