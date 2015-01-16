NEW DELHI Jan 16 India has moderately raised the price sugar mills must pay to buy cane from farmers to 230 rupees ($4) per 100 kg in the next season beginning October 2015, a government official said on Friday.

For the current 2014/15 season, India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, had fixed the cane price at 220 rupees per 100 kg.

Every year, the federal government fixes a price that mills must pay to farmers but some leading cane producing states, such as Uttar Pradesh in northern India, raise the rate to woo 500 million cane growers, an influential voting bloc. ($1 = 61.84 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Malini Menon)