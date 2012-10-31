* Farmers argue costs of fertiliser, diesel have risen

* Imports spurred by high domestic prices, cane shortage

By Rajendra Jadhav

MUMBAI, Oct 31 India may import more raw sugar in the current marketing year as mills seek cheap supply in the face of steep price hikes by local cane growers and look to take advantage of high domestic refined sugar prices, industry officials said.

The world's biggest sugar consumer has already booked 450,000 tonnes of raw sugar purchases for the year that started on Oct. 1 after exporting sugar for the previous two years.

Farmers in the top two sugar-producing states - western Maharashtra and northern Uttar Pradesh - are pushing for a more than 20 percent increase in cane prices to cover their higher costs after the government cut fertiliser subsidies and raised diesel prices.

"Considering rising production cost and the increase in sugar prices, mills should hike the cane price. Unless they raise it, we wouldn't allow crushing," Raju Shetty, a farmers' leader from Maharashtra and member of Parliament, told Reuters.

Members of Shetty's political group, Swabhimani Paksha, have disrupted transportation of cane in Maharashtra by puncturing the tyres of vehicles carrying cane, he said.

Most factories in Maharashtra have started operating for the new season, but none is operating at full capacity due to farmers' actions, said an official at the state Sugar Commissioner's office.

"Farmers are reluctant to sell cane. They want mills to first agree to a higher price and then start harvesting," the official said.

In Uttar Pradesh, mills haven't started yet, and there too farmers are demanding more than 3,000 rupees ($55.51) for a tonne of cane, compared with 2,350 to 2,500 rupees last year.

"Mills in Maharashtra have limited negotiation power. Due to cane shortage, they have to raise the cane price," said Ashwini Bansod, a senior analyst at Phillip Commodities India Pvt. Ltd.

Sugar output in Maharashtra is likely to fall by 30 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012/13 on poor cane yields due to drought and diversion of the crop for fodder.

DOMESTIC PRICES TO STAY HIGH

Government officials in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh said the cane pricing issue is likely to be resolved next week, with the state governments fixing a higher cane price.

The rise in production costs due to expensive cane will keep local sugar prices substantially higher than world prices in 2012/2013, dealers said.

In Kolhapur, a major market in Maharashtra, the spot price for white sugar was at $645 per tonne on Wednesday, while white sugar futures in London were trading around $542 per tonne.

"Since cane is in short supply, mills are likely to import raw sugar for capacity utilization. Refining raws during the crushing season is cost-effective," Bansod said.

The country's biggest sugar refiner, Shree Renuka Sugars , has restarted its 2,000 tonne per day plant at Haldia in West Bengal after a gap of nearly a year to cash in on higher prices in the local markets.

"Mills in Maharashtra are buying imported raw sugar from trading firms. Their buying will improve if the government removes the import duty," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global commodities trading firm.

India currently imposes a 10 percent import tax on sugar.

Higher local prices will also ensure that surplus sugar produced by India will not find overseas buyers, dealers said.

India's sugar output in the 2012/13 crop year is likely be 23.5-24 million tonnes against local demand of around 22.5 million tones.

($1 = 54.0400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)