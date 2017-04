An employee poses with the bundles of Indian rupee notes inside a bank in Agartala August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Bank of America Merrill Lynch expects capex revival for India.

Cites pent-up demand, governments focus to ease bottlenecks as key factors.

Says expect $360 billion in orders over FY15-17 translating into a "robust" 11-20 pct growth for the industrials sector.

Keeps "buy" on Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS), Crompton Greaves CROM.NS, Bharat Electronics (BAJE.NS), and Voltas (VOLT.NS).

Keeps "underperfrom" on Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL.NS), ABB India (ABB.NS), Cummins India (CUMM.NS), and Siemens India (SIEM.NS).

Maintains "neutral" on Thermax.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)