Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 26, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 26 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
NEW DELHI Jan 26 At least 21 people died after a boat carrying Indian tourists capsized off India's Andaman Islands, officials said on Sunday.
"A boat with some 40 odd people sank earlier today," Anand Prakash, Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, told Reuters. "Some 13-15 have been rescued. We are continuing rescue operations."
He said there were no foreign tourists on board.
The relatively remote Andaman and Nicobar islands are a popular tourist destination for many Indians.
(Reporting by Krishna Das; Writing by Alistair Scrutton; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 26 Apr.26 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Besan prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to supply pressure. Price