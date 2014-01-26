NEW DELHI Jan 26 At least 21 people died after a boat carrying Indian tourists capsized off India's Andaman Islands, officials said on Sunday.

"A boat with some 40 odd people sank earlier today," Anand Prakash, Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, told Reuters. "Some 13-15 have been rescued. We are continuing rescue operations."

He said there were no foreign tourists on board.

The relatively remote Andaman and Nicobar islands are a popular tourist destination for many Indians.

