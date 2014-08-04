(Repeats to attach to alert) MUMBAI, Aug 4 Indian overnight cash rates fell to 6.80 percent on Monday, the lowest level since Jan. 2, on the back of month-end government spending and in a reflection of term repo auctions totaling over 1 trillion rupees ($16.37 billion) over the past two weeks. Rates had closed Friday at 7.10/7.15 percent after hovering above 9 percent for most of July due to reduced government spending. Still, traders say they broadly expect the rate to hover around 8 percent in the near-term and said a few trades in the afternoon had brought down the rate. The weighted average overnight cash rate stood at 7.93 percent, according to data from The Clearing Corporation of India Ltd. ($1 = 61.0700 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)