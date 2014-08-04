(Repeats to attach to alert)
MUMBAI, Aug 4 Indian overnight cash rates
fell to 6.80 percent on Monday, the lowest level since
Jan. 2, on the back of month-end government spending and in a
reflection of term repo auctions totaling over 1 trillion rupees
($16.37 billion) over the past two weeks.
Rates had closed Friday at 7.10/7.15 percent after hovering
above 9 percent for most of July due to reduced government
spending.
Still, traders say they broadly expect the rate to hover
around 8 percent in the near-term and said a few trades in the
afternoon had brought down the rate.
The weighted average overnight cash rate stood at 7.93
percent, according to data from The Clearing Corporation of
India Ltd.
($1 = 61.0700 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)