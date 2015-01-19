GRAPHIC: India liquidity: link.reuters.com/nuf83w
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Jan 19 India's financial system is facing a
deficit in short-term funds even after a cut in the official
lending rate last week, and bankers do not expect conditions to
improve until April.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced its key lending rate
by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent on Jan. 15. Yet the interbank
overnight cash rate - a key measure of cash conditions
- is trading at 8 percent and above.
That indicates high demand for cash. The volume of
short-term funds that banks borrow from the RBI has remained
near a one-month high set on Jan. 14. Banks have also been
borrowing from the RBI's emergency funding window, or the
marginal standing facility (MSF), on an almost daily basis.
Traders say conditions are unlikely to ease as the
government cuts spending to meet its deficit target for the
fiscal year ending in March. Conditions may loosen in the new
financial year when the government is expected to resume
spending.
The RBI has been periodically selling dollars and buying
rupees to prevent a sharp depreciation in the local currency
, pulling out liquidity in the process. Free cash has
also been scarce as banks park surplus money in government bonds
to benefit from attractive returns, given the high rates on
rupee deposits and sluggish demand for loans.
