MUMBAI An up to $261 million share sale in Castrol India Ltd by BP Plc due to take place on Wednesday according to a term sheet seen by Reuters had not taken place as of the end of the trading day, according to exchange data.

BP, which owns a majority stake in Castrol India, had been due to sell an up to 8.53 percent stake including an upsize option, according to the term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

A spokesman for BP declined to comment.

Banking sources in India said they were not aware of a share sale having been launched.

