* India cbank says receives 87 bids for 61.59 bln rupees at 2017-July bond auction. * Accepts 56 bids for 29.98 bln rupees. * Partial allotment of 55.67 pct on 2 bids. * Accepts both non-competitive bids for 21.7 mln rupees. * For more details on auction results, see: