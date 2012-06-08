MUMBAI, June 8 * Receives 302 bids for 173.11 bln rupees at new 10-year 2022 bond auction * Accepts 133 bids for 69.61 bln rupees at new 10-year 2022 bond auction * Partial allotment of 68.53 pct on 28 bids at new 10-year 2022 bond auction * Accepts all 8 non-competitive bids for 390 mln rupees at new 10-year 2022 bond auction * Accepts all 7 non-competitive bids for 197.34 mln rupees at 2036 bond auction * For more auction result see: (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)