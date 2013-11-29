* India cbank says receives 114 bids for 52.77 billion rupees at 2030 bond auction * India cbank says accepts 64 bids for 19.92 billion rupees at 2030 bond auction * India cbank says partial allotment of 14.78 percent on 4 bids at 2030 bond auction * India cbank says accepts all 7 non Competitive bids for 83.6 million rupees at 2030 bond auction * For further details on the bond auction results see: